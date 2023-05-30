LG inaugurates key infrastructural projects, custom hiring centres, poly green houses in Baramulla

Baramulla, May 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday inaugurated several key infrastructure projects, seven Custom Hiring Centres for farmers and nine poly green houses for Self-Help Groups in Baramulla District.

The Lt Governor also laid the foundation stone of various projects, a government statement said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor said the projects dedicated to the public today have the potential to bring transformation not only in Baramulla district but in the entire Jammu Kashmir. The upgradation of Narbal-Tangmarg road will further strengthen the connectivity, he added.

He also congratulated the people, public representatives, Deputy Commissioner and the entire district administration for the 'Excellence in Public Service Administration' award to Baramulla in the Aspirational District category, conferred by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

This aspirational district has transformed itself into a centre of economic importance in the last few years. The quality of life that the citizens of Baramulla had dreamed for a long time is being fulfilled to a large extent, he said.

Paying homage to the Lion of Baramulla, Maqbool Sherwani, the Lt Governor said the Youth of Baramulla are scripting new milestones in various sectors and making significant contributions in nation building.

“Youth are the custodians of our future and they have a significant role to play in J&K's progress. In order to provide an opportunity for our youth and sportspersons to demonstrate their skills, we are making all possible efforts and this mission will continue in the future,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor shared the vision of the government and the reforms introduced, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to accelerate the pace of socio-economic growth in all districts of Jammu Kashmir.