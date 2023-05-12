LG Sinha inaugurates nine solid waste management facilities in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 12: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated nine solid waste management facilities and other developmental projects of Urban Local Bodies in the Kashmir Valley.

Quoting a statement, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that these projects were executed on modern scientific lines under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), the Flagship scheme of Government of India.

“Acting upon the clarion call of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the urban areas Garbage Free, the Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir geared up for establishment of facilities for Scientific disposal of waste. Besides, financial support & regular reviews by the J&K Government has enabled the Urban Local Bodies to proceed ahead in this direction,” read the statement.

It read that an Action Plan for establishment of Solid Waste Management for 40 ULBs of Kashmir division was approved by the Government on 17.10.2022 for an amount of Rs. 239.74 Crore for the total waste of 456 tonnes generated per day.

“09 Solid Waste Management facilities, with a cost of Rs. 12.79 Crore have been completed in the ULBs of Achabal, Beerwah, Chadoora, Dooru-Verinag, Ganderbal, Qazigund, Shopian, Sumbal and Tangmarg/ Kunzer and have been inaugurated today which will process 40 tonnes of waste per day.”