LG Sinha inaugurates revamped old Habba Kadal bridge in Downtown

Srinagar, Jan 16: Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the revamped old Habba Kadal bridge over the Jhelum river in the Shehr-e-Khaas area of Srinagar.

While congratulating the Srinagar Smart City Limited and the people on the restoration of the historic bridge into a pedestrian corridor and a state-of-the-art public space, the LG said the amenities, vibrant and creative space will rejuvenate old liveliness and the quality of life in Srinagar.

With structural retrofitting, new wooden decking, heritage-styled wooden gazebos and kiosks, restoration of traditional style balustrades and grill-work, installation of utility ducts, stone pitching and reconstruction of river Jhelum ghat, entry plazas and gates, improvement of facade of adjacent building. Lightning and illumination, the SSCL has been successful in completing the extensive revamping of the old Habba Kadal bridge.

The restored bridge will serve as a vibrant social hotspot, offering a welcoming space for community interaction in the lively neighborhood of Shehr-e-Khaas.

The Lt Governor also laid the foundation stone of Jhelum Riverfront Phase-II from downstream Budshah Bridge to Chattabal Weir at a cost of Rs 17.82 crore.

Jhelum Riverfront Phase-II project has been envisioned to enhance the quality of the Jhelum Riverfront and restore the city’s linkage with the river.

The project under Phase II includes the restoration of 24 Ghats in Shehr-e-Khaas, stabilization of embankment, stone pitching of bunds, improvement of access street to ghats, ghat steps and surface improvement, ramp access at water transport ghats, improved illumination, guard rails and supports, jetty, boat charging points, anti skid paving and seating spaces.

Ms. Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department; Sh Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Dr Owais Ahmad, CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited, senior Officers of Police and Civil Administration were also on the spot.