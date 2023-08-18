LG Sinha inaugurates state-of-the-art CT scan centre at 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar

This is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to our soldiers and ensuring that they receive the exceptional care they deserve, he added.

The Lt Governor lauded the role of security forces in maintaining peace and a secured environment in UT of J&K.

He called upon every section of society, corporate and organizations to come together as one unit, one team and discharge their responsibilities towards creating better facilities for our valiant soldiers.

The Lt Governor commended the efforts of doctors and nursing staff of 92 Base Hospital in meeting both the preventive and curative needs for better health of jawans of security forces. He said the new facility will ensure quick diagnosis and help in providing better treatment.

The Lt Governor also took round of the CT Scan Centre and inspected the facilities.