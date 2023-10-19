LG Sinha inaugurates Vistadom Coach in Sgr; says post G-20 summit, foreign tourist arrivals up by 350 per cent

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Vistadom Coach at Srinagar railway station, the LG as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that Vistadom Coach is a state-of the art train with advanced features of entertainment and sitting. “This coach has rotational facility of seats, power sockets as charging points, transparent glass made roof and windows and automatic doors with sensors etc,” he said, adding that “Local travellers and tourists travelling in Vistadom Coach will enjoy the modern day travel experience in Valley and feel the natural beauty right from Budgam, Qazigund, and Banihal very closely.” The LG said that the Vistadom coach offers 360-degree views of the train journey. They come complete with huge glass windows, and rotating chairs so that travelers can face the windows to soak in the views or turn them around to talk to other passengers.