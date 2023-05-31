LG Sinha interacts with citizens to address public grievances, ensure delivery of key services

Srinagar, May 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with citizens during the 'LG’s Mulaqaat' - a live public grievance hearing at the Civil Secretariat today.

The Lt Governor addressed the grievances filed on JKIGRAMS and directed the Senior officers and DCs to ensure time-bound delivery of key public services such as health, education & social welfare.

“Administrative machinery in J&K has been made more responsive and efficient in meeting the needs of the masses. Number of grievances registered on JKIGRAMS and the overwhelming percentage of redressal is a sign of responsive administration,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor directed the District Administration to ensure early disposal of grievances, non-discretionary approach towards decision-making and to build a competitive governance model at local level. Districts must adopt collaborative approach across levels of governance for both grievance redressal and public service delivery, he added.

He impressed upon the Deputy Commissioners to monitor and improve performance of departments and enhance collaboration among different stakeholders for better citizen-centric governance.

The Lt Governor further emphasized on making effective use of technological interventions in ensuring quality grievance disposal and promptness in public service delivery.

“e-Governance and rapid technological advancement has helped with new and innovative grievance redressal mechanism and service delivery monitoring tools for the benefits of welfare measures to seamlessly reach the last man in the queue,” said the Lt Governor.