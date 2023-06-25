LG Sinha interacts with prominent members of society, PRIs, trade leaders

Srinagar, June 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the prominent members of PRIs, civil society organizations, trade, business and spiritual leaders and discussed the preparations and arrangements for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The Lt Governor urged the prominent citizens for active participation of all sections of society in the 62-day long festivity, starting from 1st July.

“We all have one purpose, one idea, our conscience is one, we are devoted to one message of peace, brotherhood, progress and prosperity of J&K,” the Lt Governor said.

Society has always welcomed the devotees of Baba Amarnath Ji with open arms and has ensured their needs are taken care of. This is a beautiful example of peaceful and harmonious co-existence, he added.

“These are our ancient values, our Sanskar and I have seen its expression in collective efforts of the society in the last three years to take J&K UT to new heights of success. We are ready to welcome pilgrims and hope they will go back to their respective states as brand ambassadors of J&K,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the significant role of members of civil society groups, elected representatives, spiritual leaders and all the stakeholders in bringing the people together on the path of peace, progress and prosperity.