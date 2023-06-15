LG Sinha interacts with students of Delhi Public School, Srinagar

Srinagar, June 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday interacted with the students of Delhi Public School, Srinagar.

The Lt Governor encouraged and motivated the students to be creative, curious, innovative and always learn from the mistakes to transform the dreams into reality, a government spokesperson said in a statement.

Every student must follow the four Mantras in life. Knowing one's inner self, finding the inner voice, learning through practice and learning through collaboration, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the teaching community to make the learning process engaging and collaborative, and provide the children with the space to enrich their personality and individuality.

“The learning environment that exists beyond syllabus sows the seeds of curiosity, creativity and individuality in the children. Education must inculcate curiosity in young minds, provide an opportunity to their inner creativity to shine and help them to achieve their individuality,” the Lt Governor said.

“Education awakens the mind, instills doubt and curiosity in the students, and ignites critical thinking, scientific temper and creativity. It nurtures their unique personality. Children are the future of our nation and they need to learn skills that will prepare them for the real world,” he said.

It is collective responsibility of teachers and school management to transform the school campus into a campus of curiosity, where the focus is on creativity rather than rote learning and where the innovativeness of the children is rewarded and not just top marks, added the Lt Governor.