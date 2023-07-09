LG Sinha interacts with victims of terrorist violence, civil society members

Srinagar, July 09: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with a delegation of civilian victims of terrorist violence, PRI and civil society members, traders, advocates, teachers, members of Gujjar and various other communities at Raj Bhawan, today.

A government statement said that members of the delegation expressed gratitude to the Government of India and Lt Governor led UT administration for establishing peace, harmony in the society and ensuring inclusive growth.

They also thanked the UT Administration for providing them with a platform to share their views and project their issues and demands.

The representatives from Awami Welfare Forum Kashmir, Traders federation Handwara, J&K Panchayat Raj Movement, ReT association, members from Gujjar community and others submitted memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor and sought his intervention for the early redressal of the same.