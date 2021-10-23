LG Sinha launches Land Records Information System

Public users can search and view copies of Scanned data online on CIS Portal- http://landrecords.jk.gov.in/. The initiative will facilitate easy online access to the Land Records System, thereby reducing manipulation of the Land Records and improving the efficiency of Revenue offices substantially.

The Lt Governor observed that with this initiative, under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme(DILRMP), the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir has achieved an important milestone to provide the most transparent & accountable services to the common people.