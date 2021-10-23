LG Sinha launches Land Records Information System

Srinagar, October 23: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today launched the much awaited "Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani" Land Records Information System, here at Raj Bhavan.
Public users can search and view copies of Scanned data online on CIS Portal- http://landrecords.jk.gov.in/. The initiative will facilitate easy online access to the Land Records System, thereby reducing manipulation of the Land Records and improving the efficiency of Revenue offices substantially.
The Lt Governor observed that with this initiative, under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme(DILRMP), the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir has achieved an important milestone to provide the most transparent & accountable services to the common people.
Congratulating the Revenue Department and all the Deputy Commissioners for achieving the feat, the Lt Governor asserted that the journey to make governance system truly transparent and accountable in the UT will not stop until it is achieved completely in every sector.
Pertinently, the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) was formally launched in the UT in April-2016 for improving online accessibility to the Land Records System and stopping manipulation of the Land Records thereby making quality of services in Sub Registrar offices/ Tehsils more efficient and transparent.
The programme aims to modernize management of land records, enhance transparency in the land records maintenance system, thus reducing scope of land/property disputes, and facilitate conclusive titles to immovable properties in the country.
The major components of the programme include computerization and digitization of land records, Survey/resurvey and updation of all survey and settlement records, Integration of property registration with land records and cadastral maps for enhancing authenticity and security of data, bringing utmost transparency in the system, Capacity building, and development of Land Records Information System.
As part of the program implementation in UT, 7.70 crore pages of Revenue record and 55216 Musavi (maps) have been scanned, besides 3895 Ground Control Points have been established, and Web-based Enterprise Geo-Information System (GIS) has been developed.
Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to Government, Home and Revenue Departments briefed the Lt Governor about the broad contours of the Land Records Information System and the services offered to general public. He also apprised the chair about the status of scanned documents uploaded on the System. A live demonstration of the "Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani" online service was also given.