LG Sinha lays wreath to pay homage to slain J&K police officer

"The Lt Governor also paid tributes to Indian Army's brave martyrs Col Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhancok. He said the entire nation stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief," said a Raj Bhavan spokesman.

"Later, the Lt Governor met the family members of martyr DySP Humayun Bhat and expressed his deep condolences and stated that the nation is proud of police officers like him."