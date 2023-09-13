Kashmir
LG Sinha lays wreath to pay homage to slain J&K police officer
Pays tributes to slain Army officers
Srinagar, Sep 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid homage by laying wreath on the mortal remains of DySP Humayun Bhat who laid down his life during an operation in Anantnag district today.
"The Lt Governor also paid tributes to Indian Army's brave martyrs Col Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhancok. He said the entire nation stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief," said a Raj Bhavan spokesman.
"Later, the Lt Governor met the family members of martyr DySP Humayun Bhat and expressed his deep condolences and stated that the nation is proud of police officers like him."