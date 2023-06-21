LG Sinha leads International Yoga Day celebrations with mass demonstration in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined the Yoga enthusiasts at the 9th International Yoga Day Celebrations at Botanical Garden, Srinagar.

Addressing the event, Lt Governor said, everyone should make Yoga a part of their daily routine for stress free and healthy life.

“Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, One World, One Health. This year's theme underlines the vision of “One Earth, One Family, One Future” of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” the Lt Governor said.

“Yoga is India's greatest gift to the humanity and it has transcended the boundary of religion, sect and geographical barriers to bring happiness in people’s lives,” he said.

The Lt Governor said the first Sutra of Maharshi Patanjali-Now the Discipline of Yoga and second one on cessation of the mind, is the key to understand Yoga. Body-mind together as one in present moment, here and now helps to reduce stress level, brings mindfulness and improves physical strength, he added.

“The great sage Maharshi Patanjali has observed that disorder within our body-mind is the main reason for stress, anxiety, inflammation in the body and heart diseases. Yoga brings harmony in our body-mind,” the Lt Governor observed.