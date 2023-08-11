LG Sinha meets bereaved family

Maharashtra, Aug 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met the family members of Late Madan Das Devi at their residence in Solapur, an official press release said.
He paid tributes to Madan Das Devi and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
“Paid tributes to Pujya Shri Madan Das Devi Ji at his paternal house in Karmala, Solapur. He tirelessly worked for the social change and showed us a new path. His ideas and ideals will continue to guide future generations,” the Lt Governor tweeted.