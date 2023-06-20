LG Sinha pays obeisance to Swami Ashokanandaji in Anantnag, urges people to embrace Yoga

Anantnag, June 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance to Swami Ashokanandaji, the founder of Shri Ramkrishna Mahasammelan Ashram, Nagdandi, Achabal, Anantnag today.

Swami Ashokananda's life and teachings continue to guide our society and inspire us to work for the spiritual and social upliftment, the Lt Governor said.

At Shri Ramkrishna Mahasammelan Ashram, the Lt Governor addressed the participants of Yoga Shiksha Shivir who are visiting the Ashram from various states and UTs. He called upon the people to embrace Yoga for a healthy life.

“Yoga reduces the stress level and teaches us to live in the present moment, it inspires us to nurture the values espoused by sacred scriptures, to walk the righteous path and it opens the door of peace, mindfulness, physical and mental strength,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Yoga has become a mass movement for healthy society.

“Yoga belongs to the whole world and indeed to all of mankind. Yoga as a science creates unity between body and mind, between people, regions and the countries so that we remain healthy, happy and contribute to growth and welfare of the entire humanity,” the Lt Governor observed.