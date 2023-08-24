LG Sinha performs 'Pujan' of Shri Amarnath Chhari Mubarak

Srinagar, Aug 24: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today performed the 'Pujan' of Shri Amarnathji Chhari Mubarak in presence of Deependra Giri, Mahant Chhari‐Mubarak, at Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhada.
The Lt Governor sought the blessings of Lord Shiva and prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of one and all.
The Chhari-Pujan on the auspicious occasion of Shravan Shukla Ashtami is an important ritual prior to the culmination of the annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnathji Shrine.
The holy Mace will be taken to the Shri Amarnathji cave on August 26 following the traditional practice of Chhari Mubarak Yatra.