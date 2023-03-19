LG Sinha praises north Kashmir agri entrepreneur

While terming him a role model for the small and marginalised farmers, the Lt Governor said that Gowhar with the best use of new techniques in the field of Agriculture has achieved a milestone in the integrating farming and has minimised the distance of agriculture fields and the big markets of town and cities.

“In the field of agriculture Gowhar has shown how the revenue for the small farmers can be increased with the innovative integrated farming. Today, Gowhar is an inspiration for scores of small farmers,” said Manoj Sinha.