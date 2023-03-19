LG Sinha praises north Kashmir agri entrepreneur

Baramulla, Mar 19 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, during the 24th edition of ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ radio programme aired Sunday on all local and primary channels of All India Radio (AIR) stations in the Jammu and Kashmir praised young and energetic agri-entrepreneur from north Kashmir, Gowhar Ali, for his remarkable achievement in the integrated farming.
While terming him a role model for the small and marginalised farmers, the Lt Governor said that Gowhar with the best use of new techniques in the field of Agriculture has achieved a milestone in the integrating farming and has minimised the distance of agriculture fields and the big markets of town and cities.
“In the field of agriculture Gowhar has shown how the revenue for the small farmers can be increased with the innovative integrated farming. Today, Gowhar is an inspiration for scores of small farmers,” said Manoj Sinha.
He said because of his success story in the integrated farming, the farmers from the nearby areas are visiting the facility of the Gowhar at his fields and are getting the assistance in the field of integrating farming.
“After his success story he is being invited during different events organised by the agriculture department where he impart training to the small farmers in integrated farming,” said Lt Governor during the program aired on the All India Radio (AIR).
Earlier, the Greater Kashmir carried an exclusive story on the Gowhar and highlighted his achievement in the integrated farming. He has been pivotal in the landless cultivation and is producing two crops of mushrooms annually which fetches him lakhs of rupees annually.
His integrated farming include sheep and dairy farming besides chicken farming. He has been awarded numerous times and received appreciation from the administration.