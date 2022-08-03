LG Sinha presented book on PM Modi

GM Shaheen expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor led UT Government for the progressive policies and unprecedented reforms brought for rapid development and growth in J&K. He also discussed with the Lt Governor various matters pertaining to better connectivity, development of tourism and power sectors, and the progress on Jal Jeevan Mission. He was accompanied by Khurshid Naqati, State organiser JDU.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the former legislator and JDU leader observed that the UT administration is fully committed to continuously working for touching new levels of development and prosperity in Jammu Kashmir. He urged the public representatives to remain dedicated to the welfare of people of J&K.