LG Sinha releases book

Srinagar, Oct 17: Eminent educationist and Chairman of Mewar University Dr Ashok Gadiya's book “ Mere Anubhav Aur Itihas Kay Jharonkon Se Kashmir” was released by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha.
At the function, Lieutenant Governor praised the book by Dr Gadiya.
Jawahar Lal Kaul, President of the Jammu and Kashmir Studies Center, and the special guest of the programme, said that the book is full of historical facts and the author's style of writing about his own experiences is very unique.
The special guest of the programme, Dr. Mahesh Chandra Sharma, President of Ekatma Manav Pratishthan, said that this is a wonderful book to understand Kashmir and Kashmiriyat in the true sense. The author has written this on the basis of his experiences after travelling all over Kashmir, which is very useful for everyone.
The author of the book, Dr.Ashok Gadiya, while expressing his gratitude to all the guests, said that Kashmir is not only an integral part of India but its soul. He shared his experiences, referring to the struggle of Kashmiri students studying at Mewar University.
He quoted former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s statement that "we can change friends but we cannot change neighbours."
The programme was concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Alka Agrawal, Director, Mewar Institute, Ghaziabad.