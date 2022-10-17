LG Sinha releases book

Jawahar Lal Kaul, President of the Jammu and Kashmir Studies Center, and the special guest of the programme, said that the book is full of historical facts and the author's style of writing about his own experiences is very unique.

The special guest of the programme, Dr. Mahesh Chandra Sharma, President of Ekatma Manav Pratishthan, said that this is a wonderful book to understand Kashmir and Kashmiriyat in the true sense. The author has written this on the basis of his experiences after travelling all over Kashmir, which is very useful for everyone.