LG Sinha reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements from Baltal route

Since Yatra is in difficult terrain at an altitude where the oxygen levels are low, healthcare facilities, care around the clock must be ensured, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the officials to ensure communication services on yatra route and night air services. He further directed for fitting tented accommodations with fire extinguishing equipment.

Overall arrangements for Yatra have been upgraded. All the concerned departments to take necessary steps for making the pilgrimage convenient, safe and hassle-free.

At Yatra Base Camp in Baltal, the Lt Governor inspected the ongoing work at DRDO’s Hospital and other facilities for the pilgrims.

It was informed that the hospital will be made functional by 17th June.

