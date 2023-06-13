LG Sinha reviews arrangements in Kashmir ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Proper arrangements for regular ambulance, Heli-ambulance service and oxygen cylinders must be ensured, the Lt Governor told the officials.

He also took stock of the arrangements being made for drinking water and sanitation and facilities for sanitation workers deployed to ensure cleanliness at the Base Camps.

The Lt Governor passed explicit directions for the Camp in-charge and concerned officials for operationalization of Sheshnag and Panjtarni camp by 20th June.

It must be ensured that the Track is through for ponies, Pithoos from Chandanwari to holy cave well before the commencement of the Yatra, he said.

The Lt Governor set the deadline of 20th June for the completion of various works including snow clearance at MG Top, Panjtarni and other such areas; completion of emergency landing platform at holy cave; boundary walls, safety railing on vulnerable stretches; water supply and installation of RO in every camp.

Power supply and illumination in every camp should be done by June 17th. Health facilities and availability of health equipments should be ensured. SoP by Health Department to be made operational at each camp, the Lt Governor told the officials.

The Lt Governor directed the KPDCL and Jal Shakti department for engaging skilled manpower and day-to-day monitoring of water and power logistics.

The Lt Governor emphasized on involvement of members of the PRIs and Civil society in successful conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

We must learn from the challenges of last year and take comprehensive measures accordingly. All the concerned departments, CAPFs, J&K Police, Army and other stakeholders should work in close coordination for making best arrangements to ensure smooth pilgrimage. A feedback on tracks from civil administration, Security forces should also be taken, he added.

Work on the Steel girder bridges will be completed well before the commencement of the Yatra, it was informed.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to lay special focus on Sanitation, Quality of tents, fire extinguishers and ensure adequate gaps during installation of tents. No unauthorised tent should be installed. Strict enforcement of SOPs and guidelines must be ensured near holy cave, he added.

The Lt Governor directed the Irrigation and Flood Control department to complete the Nallah works by June 25th

Instructions were also passed pertaining to installation of LED at various locations with pre-recorded messages and information dissemination, upgradation of Signages and information boards, besides ensuring strong telecom and mobile connectivity.