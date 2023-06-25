LG Sinha says country proud of youth for transforming J&K into land of enterprise, innovation

Srinagar, June 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinah today attended the award ceremony of ‘Pedal for Peace’ cycle race 2023 organized by Jammu Kashmir Police.

The Lt Governor felicitated the winners and congratulated them for showcasing great enthusiasm, commitment and passion. This year, 2557 Cyclists in 8 categories participated in ‘Pedal for Peace’.

“Enthusiasm and commitment of young generation to move forward with one goal and one resolve is the biggest asset of J&K administration. The entire country is proud of our youth for channelizing their energy and transforming the J&K UT into land of Enterprise, Innovation and Invention,” the Lt Governor said.

“Pedal for Peace is a symbol of peace, progress and prosperity and all the efforts are being made to ensure that our youth can improve the sporting talents they have, provided with opportunities to excel and their unique qualities are celebrated,” he added.

At the award ceremony, the Lt Governor highlighted the key endeavours of the UT Administration to promote sports culture in the J&K UT.