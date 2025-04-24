LG Sinha, Union Minister Jitendra pay tributes to soldier killed in encounter in J-K Udhampur

Jammu, April 24: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh paid tributes to Army Havaldar Jhantu Ali Shaikh, who laid down his life during an anti-terror operation in the Udhampur district.

Ali, a soldier of the Special Forces of the Army, was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists following a search operation in the Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

Expressing his condolences and tributes to the soldier, Sinha said, “I bow to our Army braveheart Havaldar Jhantu Ali Shaikh, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. His valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

The lieutenant governor said that the entire nation stands firmly with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief.

Union Minister Singh took to his social media handle X and wrote, “My deepest condolences and salute to Havaldar Jhantu Ali Shaikh (6 PARA SF), who has made the supreme sacrifice during this operation.”

He said that he is keeping a close track of the encounter going on in the Dudu-Basantgarh area of the Udhampur district. The union minister said that Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai is constantly in touch with him.

“The DIG and SSP are personally on the spot. Further security measures, as required, are being planned,” he said.