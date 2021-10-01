LG to administer ‘Swachhta pledge’ to J&K officers today

The pledge will be administered from the Committee Room, 3rd Floor, Civil Secretariat Srinagar at 10:00 am on October 2, 2021.

“The meeting Hall, 4th Floor, Civil Secretariat, Srinagar shall also be available for the ceremony Accordingly, all officers have been requested to participate in the Swachhta Pledge ceremony at the scheduled date and time. The officers stationed at other locations shall participate in the pledge ceremony through video conferencing,” said Rohit Sharma, Additional Secretary GAD.

The text of pledge would read as: “Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of an India which was not only free but also clean and developed. Mahatma Gandhi secured freedom for Mother India. Now it is our duty to serve Mother India by keeping the country neat and clean.”

“I take this pledge that I will remain committed towards cleanliness and devote time for this. I will devote 100 hours per year, that is two hours per week, to voluntarily work for cleanliness. I will neither litter nor let others litter. I will initiate the quest for cleanliness with myself, my family, my locality, my village and my work place. I believe that the countries of the world that appear clean are so because their citizens don't indulge in littering nor do they allow it to happen. With this firm belief, I will propagate the message of Swachh Bharat Mission in villages and towns. I will encourage 100 other persons to take this pledge which I am taking today. I will endeavour to make them devote their 100 hours for cleanliness. I am confident that every step I take towards cleanliness will help in making my country clean,” the draft of the pledge further read.