LG to inaugurate annual youth festival ‘Sonzal-2022’ at Kashmir University tomorrow

Srinagar, Nov 22: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha will inaugurate Kashmir University’s annual youth festival ‘Sonzal-2022’ on Wednesday.
The LG, who is the chancellor of the University, will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural session being held at the Convocation Complex, a varsity spokesperson said.
Sonzal, organised by the Department of Students Welfare, is the popular youth festival that draws students from the University’s main and satellite campuses, besides its affiliated colleges, to showcase their talent and give vent to their creative abilities. The festival started in 2007 and continues to be a platform for the students to exchange ideas, sharpen their skills and develop further passion for extracurricular activities.
"The Sonzal-2022 will see participation of over 2000 students in 25 competitions in art, culture, literary activities, fine arts and music," the spokesperson said.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, the Chief Patron of Sonzal, thanked the Chancellor for consenting to inaugurate the festival. She conveyed her best wishes to the students participating in the eight-day event.
The winners of different competitions will participate at north zone level and further at the national level competitions.