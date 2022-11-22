LG to inaugurate annual youth festival ‘Sonzal-2022’ at Kashmir University tomorrow

Sonzal, organised by the Department of Students Welfare, is the popular youth festival that draws students from the University’s main and satellite campuses, besides its affiliated colleges, to showcase their talent and give vent to their creative abilities. The festival started in 2007 and continues to be a platform for the students to exchange ideas, sharpen their skills and develop further passion for extracurricular activities.

"The Sonzal-2022 will see participation of over 2000 students in 25 competitions in art, culture, literary activities, fine arts and music," the spokesperson said.