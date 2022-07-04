LG visits Baltal base camp, takes stock of Amarnath Yatra arrangements

Srinagar July 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited Baltal base camp to take stock of the arrangements for yatris during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
During his visit the LG interacted with the yatris, ponywalas and officers of the administration besides carrying out an on site inspection of control rooms.
In an official statement, the LG stated that adequate arrangements are in place to ensure safe and smooth Yatra.
He also directed the officials for regular inspection of lodging, food, health facilities, sanitation and taking care of cleanliness drive along the Yatra route and base camp.