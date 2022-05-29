LG visits families of slain TV artist Amreen Bhat, cop Saifullah Qadri

Srinagar, May 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the families of a TV artist and a policeman shot dead in separate attacks recently to offer condolences.
"Met the family members of Amreen Bhat at their residence at Budgam. She was a strong-willed woman and a pillar of support to her family. The administration will provide every possible assistance and support to the family. We shall forever remember Amreen's indomitable spirit, " LG Sinha wrote on Twitter while putting the pictures of the visit. Amreen was shot dead outside her home on Wednesday May 25 while her 10-year-old nephew was injured in the attack.
The attack came a day after police constable Saifullah Qadri was shot dead outside his residence in Soura area of Srinagar while he was reportedly going to drop his nine-year-old daughter to tuition classes. The minor girl was injured in the attack.
LG Sinha also visited the family of slain cop Saifullah Qadri's in Soura today and offered condolences to the family. "Visited Soura, Srinagar to meet the injured daughter of JKP Martyr Saifullah Qadri, India's bravest cop. Wished a speedy recovery to her and assured the grieving family of every help and assistance, " the LG wrote in a separate Twitter post.