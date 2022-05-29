LG visits families of slain TV artist Amreen Bhat, cop Saifullah Qadri

"Met the family members of Amreen Bhat at their residence at Budgam. She was a strong-willed woman and a pillar of support to her family. The administration will provide every possible assistance and support to the family. We shall forever remember Amreen's indomitable spirit, " LG Sinha wrote on Twitter while putting the pictures of the visit. Amreen was shot dead outside her home on Wednesday May 25 while her 10-year-old nephew was injured in the attack.