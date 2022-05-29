Kashmir

LG visits families of slain TV artist Amreen Bhat, cop Saifullah Qadri

Amreen was shot dead outside her home in Hushroo Chadoora on May 25 a day after Saifullah Qadri's killing in Soura Srinagar.
LG visits families of slain TV artist Amreen Bhat, cop Saifullah Qadri
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the families of a TV artist and a policeman shot dead in separate attacks recently to offer condolences.@OfficeOfLGJandK/Twitter
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, May 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the families of a TV artist and a policeman shot dead in separate attacks recently to offer condolences.

"Met the family members of Amreen Bhat at their residence at Budgam. She was a strong-willed woman and a pillar of support to her family. The administration will provide every possible assistance and support to the family. We shall forever remember Amreen's indomitable spirit, " LG Sinha wrote on Twitter while putting the pictures of the visit. Amreen was shot dead outside her home on Wednesday May 25 while her 10-year-old nephew was injured in the attack.

The attack came a day after police constable Saifullah Qadri was shot dead outside his residence in Soura area of Srinagar while he was reportedly going to drop his nine-year-old daughter to tuition classes. The minor girl was injured in the attack.

LG Sinha also visited the family of slain cop Saifullah Qadri's in Soura today and offered condolences to the family. "Visited Soura, Srinagar to meet the injured daughter of JKP Martyr Saifullah Qadri, India's bravest cop. Wished a speedy recovery to her and assured the grieving family of every help and assistance, " the LG wrote in a separate Twitter post.

LG Manoj Sinha
Amreen Bhat TV artist
Saifullah Qadri

Related Stories

No stories found.