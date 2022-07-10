LG visits Nunwan base camp to oversee rescue operation

Srinagar, July 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited Nunwan, Pahalgam and interacted with Amarnath Yatris staying at the base camp and reviewed the arrangements at healthcare facilities and community kitchens.
As per an official handout, the LG while interacting with the pilgrims at the camp, the said that providing better facilities to pilgrims is government’s top priority. He said that dedicated measures are being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.
The Lt Governor will camp overnight at Nunwan to oversee the rescue and relief operations after Friday's cloudburst and efforts being made to resume the Yatra as soon as possible.
The Lt Governor lauded the commendable efforts and swift action of the Army, CAPFs, NDRF and civil administration during the rescue and relief operation for saving the precious lives. Earlier, during the meeting with the officials at the Nunwan base camp, the Lt Governor was briefed about the rescue and relief operations, debris clearance, deployment of machinery and manpower, camp wise breakdown of the pilgrims, besides the arrangements and efforts put in to facilitate the yatris.
Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Dr. Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, and other senior officers of Police, SASB and UT administration accompanied the Lt Governor.