LG visits Nunwan base camp to oversee rescue operation

As per an official handout, the LG while interacting with the pilgrims at the camp, the said that providing better facilities to pilgrims is government’s top priority. He said that dedicated measures are being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.

The Lt Governor will camp overnight at Nunwan to oversee the rescue and relief operations after Friday's cloudburst and efforts being made to resume the Yatra as soon as possible.