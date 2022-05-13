LG visits Sub-District Hospital Sopore

Two AIIMS, two cancer institutes, seven new medical colleges, 10 new nursing colleges, 150 district/sub-district hospitals and thousands of health and wellness centers, besides universal health insurance coverage for up to Rs. 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat-SEHAT have brought fundamental changes in J&K’s health care system, observed the Lt Governor.

“We are dedicating greater attention to medical education. J&K is ahead of the national average with 8.23 MBBS seats per lakh population, besides spending about Rs 1.7 crore daily on medical treatments. Projects worth Rs 881 crores have been completed in the last financial year to strengthen the existing health infrastructure of district hospitals in the UT,” the Lt Governor said.

As many as 23 investment proposals have been approved for Medicity which in total will add 5,865 additional beds to the existing system and at least 715 additional MBBS seats will be available for young students. Moreover, J&K is getting a much higher average per capita healthcare budget allocation (Rs 7,873 cr) than the many states having more than twice the population, he added.