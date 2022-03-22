LG visits two non-local labourers injured in south Kashmir militant attacks

Srinagar Mar 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday visited the SMHS hospital in Srinagar to enquire about the well being of two labourers - Bisujeet Kumar from Bihar and Muhammad Akram from Bijnoor, Uttar Pradesh who were shot at by militants at Pulwama and Tral respectively.
Kumar was shot at on Monday in Gangoo area of Pulwama while Akram was fired by the militants on Saturday evening.
As per an official statement, the Lieutenant Governor met the injured labourers and assured them of the best possible health facility for their treatment.
"While condemning the terrorist attacks on civilians, the Lt Governor asserted that the government is determined to eliminate terrorism and perpetrators of despicable terror attacks will be brought to justice soon, " the LG said.
Earlier, Principal, GMC Srinagar, Prof. Samia Rashid briefed the Lt Governor about the condition of the injured and the healthcare facilities being provided by the hospital.
The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz; Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, Kanwaljeet Singh and other senior officers of the health department.