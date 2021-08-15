LG voices people’s suggestions, ideas in ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’

“J&K is celebrating the Amrut Mahotsav of Independence Day with great joy and gaiety,” he said.

Observing that J&K was making significant strides in ensuring the development and prosperity of its people, LG Sinha said that people of the erstwhile state had greatly suffered due to decades of unbalanced, lopsided development.

“It is now our collective responsibility to fill that gap through concrete measures on every front for equitable development of every section in J&K. Though the work has begun, much more is yet to be done. It is the only reason, I earnestly wait for the third Sunday of every month so that the efforts of the J&K government can be taken ahead working on the ideas and suggestions I receive,” he said.

Appealing citizens of J&K to come together with a resolve to build a ‘New Jammu Kashmir’, the LG said that the present path of J&K’s development had been set after so many decades and with ‘Jan-Bhagidari’, people-centric policies were being formulated and implemented.

The current governance decisions are bringing a positive change in the daily life of a common man by creating conducive environment.

In his interaction, the LG highlighted a host of invaluable suggestions and ideas received from citizens cutting across different walks of life calling for and suggesting meaningful changes and interventions in policy and programmes of the government aiming at more effective outcomes, streamlining procedures, optimum resource utilization, among others.

The LG said that the citizens of J&K today had a renewed sense of consciousness.

“They are now demanding details about the achievements of the last 75 years and it is painful to see that despite receiving massive Central funds not much has happened on the ground. It has only been a legacy of delays, corruption and feigned compliance and it will be rooted out,” he said.