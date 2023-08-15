LG's directions regarding empowerment of youth, women | Chief Secretary for time bound implementation

Dr Mehta observed that when the nation is celebrating its 77th Independence Day the concept gains much significance as the nation can not afford to lag behind any of the world powers. He said that the past of the nation had been great and our future ought to be equally bright.

The Chief Secretary further remarked that both the women and youth form the important constituents of the population whose contribution is pivotal in taking the nation up the ladder of development. He stated that empowering them to achieve their full potential in their lives would unleash positive energy to propel the nation to excel in every possible field.

He called upon all the Departments including the Deputy Commissioners of the UT to formulate action plans in this regard and ensure that these are implemented in right earnest in a time bound manner.