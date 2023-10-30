LG’s Mulaqaat | ‘Follow ideals of integrity, impartiality’

Srinagar, Oct 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday directed the officials to follow the ideals of integrity and impartiality.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that by interacting with the people and hearing their grievances during ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’ – a live public grievance hearing programme at the civil secretariat here, the LG while resolving the grievances of the people directed the officials to follow the values of integrity and impartiality in dealing with each case and in delivering services.
He said that the platform of ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’ also allows officers to strengthen the bond with the community.
“People expect quality and speedy services from administration and we should be prepared for seamless service delivery while maintaining the highest standard of transparency and accountability,” Sinha said.
Responding to the complaint of Guroo Muzamil of Kulgam regarding the issue of unauthorised increase in school fees and annual charges by a private school, he directed the Principal Secretary of School Education to take strict action against such schools and keep a check on the hike in school fees.
On the complaint of Sajad Ahmad Wani about the availability of an ultrasound scan facility during night hours at District Hospital Ganderbal, the LG directed the Director of Health Kashmir to constitute a monitoring team to ensure the healthcare facilities in the hospitals were available to patients around the clock.
He also passed strict directions to the Health Department for rationalisation of health manpower across J&K and to ensure that no unnecessary referrals were being made from district hospitals.
“Effective measures should be made for improvement in key nutrition parameters,” Sinha said.
Responding to the grievance of Jyoti Devi from Udhampur regarding the grant of an inspection certificate for the release of subsidy amount against a loan under PMEGP, he directed the concerned department to ensure that such cases were resolved at the earliest.
The LG directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu to personally look into the matter for appropriate redressal of the grievance of Gourav Sharma regarding the functioning of solar lights in his village Kot Morha, Jammu.
On the sidelines of the programme, he directed the DCs to prepare a comprehensive plan to increase the literacy rate and monitor of school dropout ratio in the districts.
Sinha called for replicating the best practices of the Anantnag district administration for monitoring of quality of grievance redressal.
He directed the DCs, SSPs, and other officers to become Ni-kshay Mitras and adopt a TB patient.
Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta and Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari were also present on the occasion.
Secretary of Public Grievances, Rehana Batul conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.