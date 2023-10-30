LG’s Mulaqaat | ‘Follow ideals of integrity, impartiality’

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that by interacting with the people and hearing their grievances during ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’ – a live public grievance hearing programme at the civil secretariat here, the LG while resolving the grievances of the people directed the officials to follow the values of integrity and impartiality in dealing with each case and in delivering services.

He said that the platform of ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’ also allows officers to strengthen the bond with the community.

“People expect quality and speedy services from administration and we should be prepared for seamless service delivery while maintaining the highest standard of transparency and accountability,” Sinha said.