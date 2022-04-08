Library cum reading room facility established for civil service aspirants in Kulgam

KULGAM, Apr 8: To provide best opportunities to the civil services aspirants of the district, the District Administration Kulgam established a well equipped library cum reading room at district headquarter, here.
This Library was thrown open today for the aspirants.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat said that there is a lot of enthusiasm among the youth to take up civil services as a career and District Administration has taken this initiative to provide these aspirants best possible support to prepare for these exams.
He also said that the government's policies have always been pro-youth, and Youth need to come forward, participate wholeheartedly to make their District and UT proud.
It is worth mentioning here that a page on Facebook “Civil Service Examination Library cum Reading Room Kulgam” has been created which will update the aspirants on a daily basis regarding current affairs and other study material required.