Lidder tributary dying fast in Anantnag village

The garbage being dumped in it not only poses threat to the river, which already has shrunk to a large extent there but its stink irks the people passing through this area.

“Two decades ago this Lidder rivulet gushed with fresh waters and people would use it for drinking purposes,” said Muhamad Shaban, 80.He said children and even elderly people would take a bath in it.“ Now you can yourself see that it has been reduced to a mere cesspool,” Shaban added.