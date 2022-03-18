Lies peddled to incite hatred: Omar Abdullah

“I fear that the young students from Kashmir may be targeted due to hatred incited against the entire Muslim community of Kashmir. Some of those students in their twenties were not even born in 1990. They are being made vulnerable. If that happens anywhere, the Center has to take the blame for it,” Abdullah told media persons on the sidelines of a rally held on the death anniversary of NC leader Wali Muhamad Itoo who was assassinated by gunmen in the 1990s.

“Many lies have been projected in the movie. The one among them is that NC was in power then. The fact of the matter is that it was the Governor’s rule in Kashmir when Pandits were displaced from here. At the Center, it was VP Singh-led Jan Morcha coalition government backed by Bharatiya Janata Party. Why have not they shown that in the movie?” he said.