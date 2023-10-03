Lieutenant Governor honours DC Kulgam for achieving ODF+ model status

Srinagar, Oct 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government awarded Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam with Certificate of Achievement for his exemplary dedication, unwavering commitment and outstanding leadership in the pursuit of Swachhata and playing an instrumental role in achieving ODF+ Modal Status under an initiative of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM-2.0).
The Certificate of Achievement was awarded to Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Dr Bilal-Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan during a felicitation ceremony organised by Rural Development Department on Monday to honour the contribution of the officers and recognise their outstanding capabilities in the pursuit of cleanliness.
The Deputy Commissioner was honoured and given recognition by the J&K Government for encouraging and fostering the environment of cleanliness at different forums under his official capacity.