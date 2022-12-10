Light rains lash plains, snowfall over higher reaches of J&K

Qazigund recorded a low of 2.8°C against 0.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.6°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 1.2°C against 0.7°C on previous night and it was 4.4°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 2.3°C against 1.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.4°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 1.3°C against 1.0°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 3.0°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 13.2°C against 12.7°C on the previous night. It was 3.2°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.8°C (above normal by 2.7°C), Batote 4.6°C (0.6°C above normal), Katra 12.2°C (3.6°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 4.8°C (3.5°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 4.8°C, the official said.

“In next 24 hours, generally cloudy weather is expected at many places with snowfall at isolated places, mainly over higher reaches,” he said, adding, “From November 11-20, mainly dry weather is expected. However, brief spell of light rain/ snow may occur at isolated places over higher reaches,” he said, “From tomorrow, expect warmer days and colder nights.”

He said there may be temporary disruption in surface transportation over major passes today.