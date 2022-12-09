Light snowfall in Gulmarg, rain in Pahalgam as Western Disturbance affects Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 9: Upper reaches of Kashmir Valley including Gulmarg besides Leh in Ladakh received light snowfall, meteorological department here said on Friday.

There is already a forecast for light snowfall of 1-2 inches in plains of the valley and around 10 inches over upper reaches during the December 9 evening to December 10.

Quoting a meteorological department official, new agency GNS reported that Gulmarg received 0.6cm of snowfall and Leh 0.5cm. There are reports of snowfall from Sonamarg and some upper reaches of the Valley.

Also, the MeT official said that Pahalgam received 2.0mm of rainfall while Kokernag had traces of it till 0830 hours.