Light snowfall in Kashmir, rain in Jammu

An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that an average of 6 to 8 inches of snow accumulated on ground in Gulmarg and Pahalgam while 3 to 4 inches accumulated in the plains of the Valley during the last 24 hours.



"Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain/snow during February 2 and 4 with main activity on 3rd with possibility of isolated heavy rain/snow mainly in South Kashmir and Jammu region.



"Light rain/snow is also most likely at scattered places during February 6 and 7. Some places in Jammu region may receive thunderstorm/hailstorm on February 3rd.