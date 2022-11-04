Light to moderate rain, snow predicted in next 24 hours

Srinagar, Nov 4: Predicting further dip in temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir, Meteorological Department on Friday said that they are expecting rains and snow in Union Territory during next 24 hours.
“Fairly to widespread light to moderate rain, snow and thunders are expected in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday,” MeT officials said here adding that there has been further drop in maximum and minimum temperatures across J&K.
MeT also issued yellow warning for isolated rain/thunder/lightning on Saturday . Pertinently, green means no action, yellow—situation to be watched, orange–government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies.
Meteorological Department officials said Srinagar recorded a low of 5.0°C against 5.6°C on the previous night. They said temperature was 2.5°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year.