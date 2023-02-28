Light to moderate snowfall, rains from evening in J&K: MeT

Srinagar, Feb 28: The weather department on Tuesday forecast intermittent light to moderate snowfall and rain in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Intermittent light to moderate snowfall/rain (thunderstorm with rain in Jammu region) is expected at most places of J&K with main activity on February 28th(evening)- March 1st,” a meteorological department official said.

He said that dry weather is expected during 3rd to 7th March.

He said that the weather system may affect surface transportation over major passes like Srinagar-Jammu highway, Sinthan Top, Sadna Top etc. during March 1-2nd.

The temperatures have been remaining above normal.

Srinagar recorded a low of 4.0°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.5°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 1.8°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.