Lineman injured after falling off utility pole in Kulgam dies

Srinagar, Jan 14: A lineman, working as a dailywager in Power Development Department, on Friday succumbed to injuries which he had sustained after falling off a utility pole in Bogund village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district five days ago.
Shabir Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Ismail Dar was repairing electric line when he fell from the electric pole at his native village Bogund on January 9.
Dar was shifted to district hospital Kulgam from where he was referred to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.
News agency GNS while quoting an official reported that Dar succumbed to his injuries this morning.