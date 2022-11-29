Link road to Gujjar Basti Pahalgam lies in shambles

Srinagar, Nov 29: The condition of the link road from main Langanbal road connecting Jarapati Gujjar Basti in Pahalgam has been damaged due to heavy rains.
Despite a lapse of more than one year, local residents said BDO Pahalgam has failed to restore the road. The link road got damaged last year due to heavy rains. Despite repeated requests to District Administration Anantnag no action has been taken till date.Residents of Jarapati( Gujarbasti) said that they remain badly affected due lack of road connectivity.