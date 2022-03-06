‘Liquid explosives return to Jammu & Kashmir’

After a thorough search, police recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs), arms and ammunition, and these three bottles, along with detonators, the officials said, adding that the consignment was meant to be smuggled into Kashmir for terrorists or for possible use at a crowded market of Jammu. They said Jammu has been a target of terrorist groups operating from Pakistan who want to trigger a communal clash in the city. So far, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has been able to thwart four such attempts.

The officials did not rule out the possibility that such explosives may have found their way into the Kashmir valley as some drone droppings, according to intelligence reports, could have succeeded. Liquid explosives were used by terror groups in south Kashmir during 2007, but after that, it was not seen during the decade of militancy that hit Jammu and Kashmir. The officials said there had been intelligence inputs suggesting that Pakistan-based terror groups would now use liquid explosives.