Listen to woes of ASHAs: Tarigami

Srinagar, Sep 21: M Y Tarigami President CITU J&K State Committee today urged the administration to listen to the woes of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs).
He was addressing a press conference here. “ I urge upon the administration to listen to the woes of ASHAs performing range of assignments who are being denied their due wages and legitimate rights,” Tarigami said.
He added that they have been protesting in all the districts of the region for around one month demanding implementation of the recommendations of the 45th and 46th Indian labour conference on Scheme workers held in the Year 2013-14 and regularisation as workers ,bringing them under the ambit of minimum Wages act and Provide all social security benefits including pension.