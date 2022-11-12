Literary conference held at Manasbal Lake

The conference started with the sacred verses of The Holy Quran and a naat recited by Molvi Reyaz Hakbari and Fehmeeda Rehman respectively. The president of the CASF, Shehbaz Hakbari, presented a welcome address and dedicated the conference to the late Prof.Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Butt, the founding member of The Culture and Science Foundation (CASF).

The first segment of the conference was presided over by veteran writers namely G R Hasrat Gada, Abdul Ahad Hajini , Nazim Nazir , M Shafi Bhat and Shehbaz Hakbari while Nasir ul Karim presented his article titled "Scienci Mizaaj te Kaeshir Zabaan". Famous playwright and theater personality, Nisar Naseem presented a critical article about the book " Soun Drama" written by Dr. A. M Nishter. Nisar Naseem presented an in-depth evaluation of the book stating that "Soun Drama" is a path-breaking and outstanding book ever written on the criticism and evaluation of Kashmiri drama. Eminent personalities of the language discussed and the presented articles and the book threadbare. Later on the book "Soun Drama " was released amid thundering applause of the audience. Famous writers Amin Bhat , Hasrat Gada , Shehbaz Hakbari , Nazim Nazir , Nisar Nasim, AK Shams and Mubashir Nazki released the much-discussed book .