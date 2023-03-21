Literary conference held in Sopore

During the event, the award of Khilaat-e-Kahkashan-i-Ilm-i-Adab was given to the writers. The program began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by G.M Zahid, while the Naat-e-Rasool (peace be upon him) was presented by Muhammad Saeed Masoodi.

The event formally started with the reception speech of Yousuf Sameem, President of Poetry and Literature of North Kashmir, who welcomed the guests.