Literary conference held in Sopore

Sopore, Mar 21: A one-day literary conference was organized by (Bazm-e-Sheer and Adab) North Kashmir at Women’s College Sopore on Monday, in which eminent poets of the Valley took part.
During the event, the award of Khilaat-e-Kahkashan-i-Ilm-i-Adab was given to the writers. The program began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by G.M Zahid, while the Naat-e-Rasool (peace be upon him) was presented by Muhammad Saeed Masoodi.
The event formally started with the reception speech of Yousuf Sameem, President of Poetry and Literature of North Kashmir, who welcomed the guests.
In the programme, the famous writers and poets of the valley were honored with Khilaat-i-Kahkashan-e-Ilm-i-Adab given to Professor Shad Ramzan, Shabir Ahmed Shabir, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Haleem and Shahbaz Haqbari.
Bazm-e-Shaar and Adab also launched two books in the said program, which include Wasim Sagar’s Urdu poetry collection “Khanda Sagar” and Mudassar Mirchal’s Kashmiri work “Kashf Maar”.
While talking to the media, the two writers expressed their happiness and gratitude to Bazm-e-Shaar and Adab Northern Kashmir and the administration of the government Women’s College Sopore.
The program was attended by eminent poets, writers, and thinkers of the valley including Tanha Nizami, Rahim Rahbar, Shahnaz Rasheed and Principal of Women’s Cowllege Sopore. The organization of the ceremony was done by Hasan Azhar.