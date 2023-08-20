Literary conference held in Sopore

Sopore, Aug 20: Bazmi Shero Adab North Kashmir in collaboration Muslim educational Trust Sopore organised a literary conference at M.E.T Sopore.
The proceedings of the conference began with the recitation of Quranic verses by Muskan, a class 10th student of MET institute.
It was followed by the recitation of Naat by Faiqa Nazir, class 9th student of the same institution.
The first session was presided over by Tanha Nizami. Gh Rasool Wagay, and Farooq Ahmad Mir were also kept in the presidium.
Yusuf Sameem, president of the Bazmi Shero Adab north Kashmir welcomed the guests, and gave the introduction of the literary organisation.
In the first sessions two papers were read out. One was read by Farooq Ahmad Malik (Ex Joint Director Commence and Industry). The topic of his essay was Professor Gh Rasool Bachha, a visionary and the second one was read by Shahbaaz Hakbari( The Zero man of India). The topic of his essay was the “ requirement of present day literature.”
The papers were followed by fruitful discussions.
This was followed by a beautiful penal discussion on the topic of symbolism and Kashmiri literature
The penalists included Shahnaz Rasheed, Shabir Ahmad Shabir, Shahbaz Hakbari, and Faiz Mir. There was a threadbare discussion on the topic. Tanha Nizami in his presidential address termed the discussion like that conducted today a new sign of hope for Kashmiri literature. All the proceeding were moderated by Tariq Ahmad Tariq.
After lunch there was a beautiful poetry reading session in which renowned poets of North Kashmiri enthralled the audience. This session was presided over jointly by Shahnaz Rasheed and Shabir Ahmad Shabir. The mushaira was conducted by Nisar Azam.
The poets who read out their poetry included Shahnaz Rasheed, Shabir Ahmad Shabir, Yusuf Sameem, Tanha Nizami, Tariq Ahmad Tariq, Nisar Azam, Hassan Azhar, Abid Ashraf, Rasheed Roshan, Riyaz Rabbani, Majrooh Kashmiri, Ishaq Majroh, Nazir Jan, Showkat Hashmi, Rameez Rashiq, Nisar Soporie, G. M. Zahid and Shahzad Manzoor.
Towards the end Zubaida from MET Sopore presented vote of thanks. She thanked President Yusuf Sameem for having chosen her school for such a great event. She announced that her institution would be always ready for hosting such literary events. She did also thank the media fraternity for giving the coverage to the event.