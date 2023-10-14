Literary event held at Kreeri

Srinagar, Oct 14: A literary event was held at Hanfia Model Higher secondary school Kreeri today.
Patron Adbi Markaz Kamraz and former secretary cultural academy presided over the event.
Principal Wani Manzur welcomed guests. Those who recited their creative work include veterans Shahnaz Rasheed, Tanha Nizami,Nazir Hussain Nazir, Ranjoor Tilgami, Shaukat Tilgami, ND Hosh, Sagar sarfaraz, Miss.Nighat Nasreen, Azhar Hassan,Shezzad manzur, Sarwar Bulbul and Faruq Wagoori.
Managing Director of school Dr A R Budoo thanked dignitaries and hailed the principal for organising the event. Dr Masoodi in his presidential address expressed his pleasure for having heard the best of the poetry and expressed his desire to the students of the institution to learn, speak, and express in Kashmiri language for which Adbi Markaz Kamraz has been striving for the last 51 years. The programme was conducted by Sahitya Ekademy awardee Nisar Azam.