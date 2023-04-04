Literary event in memory of Abdul Ahad Azad organised at GDC Magam

Srinagar, Apr 4: The Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir organised a ceremony on the death anniversary of activist, writer, poet and literary historian Abdul Ahad Azad.
Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages organised the grand literary event on the occasion of the 75th death anniversary of the revolutionary writer, poet and literary historian at Government Degree College Magam.
The event was presided over by Syed Bashir Kausar, a well-known writer, poet, and president of Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir. Principal Government Degree College Magam Prof. (Dr.) Muhammad Hussain Malik was the chief guest while leading writer and poet Nisar Gulzar was present in the Presidential House as Guest of Honor.
Apart from writers, poets, and intellectuals, a large number of Professors and students of the college were present in the ceremony.
In the first session of the ceremony, essays on various aspects of Abdul Ahad Azad’s literary achievements were presented. These include Gulshan Badrani Syed Bashir Kousar while Shamshad Karalawari’s paper was presented through online mode.
In the meeting, many personalities presented their views to pay homage to Azad. Professor Izharul Haque, Head, Department of Kashmiri Government Degree College, Magam, also took part.
A special mushaira was also part of the programme to pay homage to Azad. The poets who participated in this special meeting presided over by Nisar Gulzar include Latif Niyazi, Nisar Gulzar, Maqbool Shaida, Khursheed Khamosh, Mumtaz Gophabli, Irshad Magami, Dr. Izharul Haq and Dr. Muhammad Idrees.
The programme started with Naat Rasool Maqbool (peace be upon him) which was presented by Latif Niazi, Vice President of the Forum.
General Secretary Gulshan Badrani delivered the welcome speech while a vote of thanks was presented by Coordinator Pirzada Muhammad Ashraf on behalf of the forum. The participants termed this effort of the forum as a successful effort and such events in memory of Azad as a motivational initiative.