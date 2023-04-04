Literary event in memory of Abdul Ahad Azad organised at GDC Magam

Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages organised the grand literary event on the occasion of the 75th death anniversary of the revolutionary writer, poet and literary historian at Government Degree College Magam.

The event was presided over by Syed Bashir Kausar, a well-known writer, poet, and president of Gulshan Cultural Forum Kashmir. Principal Government Degree College Magam Prof. (Dr.) Muhammad Hussain Malik was the chief guest while leading writer and poet Nisar Gulzar was present in the Presidential House as Guest of Honor.